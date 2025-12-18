Powys to host 2027 National Eisteddfod for first time in more than 10 years

The annual festival celebrates the language and culture of Wales, and is held in a different part of the country each year. It has taken place every summer since 1861.

Preparations for the 2027 festival are set to begin in January, with opportunities for local people to sign up to be part of the community project.

Councillor Glyn Preston, from Powys County Council, said it would "showcase the richness" of Welsh culture and "bring communities together". "We look forward to sharing an unforgettable week of music, culture with everyone who joins us," he added.

Betsan Moses, Eisteddfod chief executive, said: "We're delighted to announce that Powys will host the National Eisteddfod in 2027.

"I very much hope that local people will join us to prepare for the festival over the next eighteen months."

A public meeting will be held in Glantwymyn Hall on January 13, with local people encouraged to get involved and support the 2027 event.

Nominations for the chair, vice-chairs of culture and strategy, chair of the local fund, and executive team secretary are open, and will close on January 20.

This year's festival, held in Wrexham, saw more than 150,000 people flock to Isycoed where competitors showcased the best Welsh language art, music, drama and literature.

The festival is held in north and south Wales on alternate years.

Next summer's 2026 National Eisteddfod (Eisteddfod Genedlaethol y Garreg Las) will be held in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, from August 1- 8.

"I'm looking forward to the next two years and getting to know our teams and committees across the area as we work together to bring the 2027 Eisteddfod to life," said Nic Parry, Eisteddfod Court president, adding he was "grateful" for all those who had contributed to the festival so far.