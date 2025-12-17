'It's got to be done' - British singer Yungblud backs campaign for Birmingham Airport to be renamed after his 'hero' Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy, born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, passed away on July 22 this year at the age of 76, leaving behind a monumental legacy in rock and heavy metal.

He rose from humble beginnings to become known worldwide as the “Prince of Darkness” and the “Godfather of Heavy Metal.”

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, Osbourne spent his final days surrounded by family and love, just weeks after delivering a farewell performance at a Black Sabbath reunion concert at Villa Park.

Yungblud pictured with Ozzy Osbourne back stage at Villa Park

Among the acts featured to pay tribute to the star during the farewell show was Doncaster-born singer Dominic Richard Harrison - also known as Yungblud.

The 28-year-old, who described Ozzy as his "hero", was not only able to get to know his inspiration as a person before his death, he was also able to perform with him as the duo sung Black Sabbath's famous 1972 track Changes together on the big stage. A song Ozzy also sung with his daughter Kelly Osbourne during her singing career in 2003.

Now, Yungblud is declaring his support for the renaming of Birmingham Airport in an interview with Kerrang! Radio. When presenter Sophie K mentioned the campaign, he immediately replied: "Absolutely, it's got to be done."

Musician Yungblud on stage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

"I mean, why not? Man, I think he's the best thing that's ever happened to Birmingham," he continued.

"To be honest, like the coolest thing about changing the airport to Ozzy Osbourne Airport or Osborne Airport or whatever it would is it's like - he made such an international imprint on everyone.

"What better place than to fly to from Sao Paulo or Argentina or Australia or Japan to go and see Birmingham, because Black Sabbath and Peaky Blinders made Birmingham internationally famous."

The campaign on Change.org has reached over 76,000 signatures in support of the rebrand - but airport bosses have already 'ruled it out'.

A spokesperson from Birmingham Airport said: "As previously advised we now have permission from Ozzy Osbourne’s estate to create terminal artwork that will celebrate his heritage and the remarkable cultural impact he had on our region and beyond.

BHX | 31 May 2022

"We will be able to unveil this in Spring next year. We will not be renaming the airport but taking this opportunity to commemorate Ozzy, and other legends from around the region, who make us all proud of the West Midlands and Birmingham.”

However, petition organiser Dan Hudson has stated that he won't stop campaigning for the change. In a statement on Instagram, he said: "Recently, the brilliant Ed James hosted a BBC phone-in with Nick Barton, Birmingham Airport's CEO.

"I was impressed by how articulate Nick was, expertly answering questions with an enviable wealth of knowledge and experience. Unsurprisingly, the most asked question was regarding my petition to rename the airport after Ozzy Osbourne, signed by over 76,000 people and counting.

"Nick appeared to rule out any name change, telling us that 'Birmingham is a fantastic brand internationally and we need to talk in those terms? This led to a huge influx of press coverage around the world calling time on the idea.

The BBC has confirmed the air date of its Ozzy Osbourne documentary (Yui Mok/PA)

"Many people reached out to me with their condolences, as if that was suddenly the end of this global campaign. Spoiler alert - it isn't! I have travelled extensively and I can assure you that, sadly, Birmingham does not have the international brand awareness that I really wish it did. Things are slowly changing, but the main catalyst of this is undoubtedly Ozzy's legacy.

"Incidentally, my campaign has given Birmingham Airport more global press coverage than anyone could ever imagine. In the same BBC programme, Robin Tudor from Liverpool John Lennon Airport stated 'the name is synonymous with the airport, you don't even need to say where the airport is, people just know' Liverpool John Lennon Airport just experienced its busiest month in 92 years.

"If it isn't an issue for Liverpool, why is it for Birmingham? And isn't this supposed problem easily solved by an obvious compromise? Birmingham Ozzy Osbourne Airport.

"Nearly 80, 000 people are backing this campaign., with over £8000 in donations - that's money that could have gone to Marie Curie or the Red Cross or your local food bank. I owe it to these people to give this everything I've got, and I've barely started.

"Metalheads don't just roll over the first time someone says no to them. Neither did Ozzy Osbourne, and neither do I."