10 spectacular pictures from Builth Wells’ Christmas event

The spectacular sight of all the illuminated tractors gathered at Builth Wells cattle market. Image by Tremio

The crane containing Christmas elves and the Grinch at the Builth Wells event

One of the brilliantly decorated tractors in Builth Wells

A small van completely covered in lights at the event

Snow falling in Builth Wells' high street as Santa's procession took place

Christmas certainly came to Builth Wells on Saturday with dazzling lights and decorations, scores of tractors and a magical muppet bus

Hundreds of people packed the streets to watch the spectacular tractor run pass by, visiting lots of rural villages and more festive revellers this year.

It could almost be seen from space and as it completed its 25 mile route, in town families went along to the Christmas grotto at the Strand Hall to enjoy a few minutes with Santa.

Santa, ably helped by his elves, presented youngsters with Christmas gifts courtesy of the town council. Santa had also previously visited nurseries, creches and primary schools in the area.

Many of the town’s shops, which have had a tough time of late with road closures for works and flooding last Tuesday, opened late to attract Christmas shoppers.

The magical muppet bus also joined the tractor run this year giving people a ride through the town in style!

Lead organiser and Builth Wells Town Councillor Gwyn Davies said the event had attracted about the same number of tractors as last year but drivers had stepped up their decorations.

“We attracted about the same number of tractors as last year, over 40. But the quality of the decorations of the tractors and vehicles was at another level this year.

“I think we are on course to raise the same amount of money as last year if not more and we will obviously start planning for next year's run soon.

“A big thank you to everyone who took part or helped in any way with the tractor run and Christmas event.”

The second annual tractor run was organised by Councillor Davies with help from Builth Wells Young Farmers Club, Brecknock YFC, Builth Wells Town Council and they said it had ‘totally surpassed their expectations’.

This year the tractor run met at Builth livestock market before traveling to Cilmery, Garth, Beulah, Llanafan, Newbridge and then back to the cattle market where hot food and refreshments were be available.

This year’s event is raising funds for Hear to Help, Builth Wells Christmas Lights, and Cancer Research UK (Builth Wells Committee).

Santa and one of his elves in the grotto in the Strand Hall

Santa presented children with a Christmas gift courtesy of the town council at the event

One of the tractors that could almost be seen from space

Town clerk Louise Hammond, centre, with two of Santa's elves at the Christmas event

Councillor Mark Hammond: “This is just a big thank you to everybody who made the Christmas Grotto, Illuminated Tractor Run and late night shopping such a success.

“I will start with the hundreds of people who turned out to watch the Tractor Run which, together with the Grinch (Rhys) and evil snowman (Janet) with their snow cannons, and our fabulous Fire Brigade, escorted Santa to his Grotto at the Strand Hall. Seeing such a vast crowd of adults and children made all the organising so worthwhile.

“I also want to sincerely thank all the Town Councils volunteers, Councillor Shaun Bromwell, and members of the Rotary Club and YFC who looked after the crowds on the streets, making for a safe event, as well as all our shops and businesses that kept their doors open late.

“I need to mention the Council volunteer Elf’s, Carrianne, Cas, Jungle John, Lisa and Gina who assisted our two great Santa’s deal with hundreds of people who visited the Grotto. I also have to pay special thanks to our Town Clerk, Louise, and another of our Elf volunteers, William, for running the busy bar, serving numerous cups of hot chocolate, coffee, soft drinks and mulled wine. Louise was also responsible for a lot of the behind the scenes organisation.

“The fantastic Tractor Run was a real sight to behold: I have to firstly give a big thank you to the Builth Wells Christmas Illuminated Tractor Run Team for organising such a spectacle.

In particular I want to thank my fellow Councillor Gwyn Davies for taking the lead and coordinating the event.

“Thanks also go to Councillor Alan Waller, and Gary Goodwin (The Muppet Bus Driver) for their efforts which went to make a successful run possible. Our volunteers in the drinks trailer made sure everyone was kept warm with hot drinks whilst the Tractors gathered, so they also deserve a big thank you.

"Judging the best decorated tractor and best fancy dress was an extremely difficult job, so I am really grateful to my fellow Judges, the Reverend Janet Day and Mr Aled Jones , Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for jointly taking on the task with me.

“However, the Run could not have happened, or been so successful, without our fantastic surrounding farming community which put in such a huge effort in decorating their vehicles in order to raise a lot of money for charity. Their commitment and enthusiasm in a challenging time was humbling to see and my thanks sincere.

“Builth Wells Town, together with the surrounding Farming Communities, is a vibrant and community-focused area…we are rich in agricultural history and culture, as well as having a cosmopolitan and welcoming environment…nothing demonstrated this more than last night's events. I am very proud to be Builths current Mayor”