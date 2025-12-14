Live music at a Mid Wales venue to start Christmas week

Enjoy live music in Llandrindod Wells at the start of Christmas week

Start the Christmas week with a party in Mid Wales.

A covers band will be playing live at a Llandrindod Wells venue.

The Jesters will be performing at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, December 20

The party will be held from 8.30pm until midnight.

The Jesters are a three piece covers band from Mid Wales playing a wide range of music.

Tickets are £7 and everyone is welcome to go along.

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.