Madness announce Forest Live dates for summer – tickets going on sale

Madness

The band famous for hits including Baggy Trousers, Our House, House Of Fun and It Must Be Love - led by frontman Graham ‘Suggs McPherson, will be among the top draws for music fans snapping up tickets for the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Staffordshire.

Following on from sold-out forest shows earlier this year performances the band which has its roots in ska and pop Madness have announced dates as part of the annual concert series presented by Forestry England.

The band will be performing at Cannock Chase with support from Hollie Cook on June 8 and at at Delamere Forest in Cheshire in June 15.

With a career spanning more than four decades the band’s live shows are legendary. The band which is currently in the studio recording their first new album in six years, was formed in Camden Town, London in 1976.

Finding initial success in the late 1970s and early 1980s as frontrunners of the two-tone Ska revival, the band would soon go on to find universal fame through a string of 15 UK top 10 charting singles, with their crowning glory the seminal UK No.1 House Of Fun.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that introduces new audiences to woodland arenas around the country. The concerts generates support for conservation projects and tree planting.