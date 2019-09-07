Elvana to play Birmingham gig

Elvana are a Nirvana tribute band fronted by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

What started as a bunch of friends from the North East of England assembling for a friend’s fancy dress party has snowballed four years later into a tribute act that has taken the UK by storm.

This year alone has seen them play sell-out shows at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, Nottingham Rock City and Manchester Albert Hall, as well as main stage appearances at Download Festival and, not one, but three triumphant Glastonbury shows.

A spokesperson said: "Front man Elvis, who openly claims that he probably isn’t the best Elvis impersonator in the room, commands the audience with equal parts humour and swagger; jumpsuit-clad. It’s a truly bizarre but excellent sight to behold.

"With his tongue planted firmly in the crevice of his lip-curled cheek, the King of Grunge can mostly be found gyrating his hips on top of an amp, wholeheartedly crooning to his adoring crowd.

"Holding this familiarly grunge, punk rock Vegas performance together, we have an incredibly authentic Nirvana backing band of screeching guitar, pumping bass line and powerful drums. The band, all dressed in 50s-style tuxedos and spats footwear, plough confidently through the Nirvana back catalogue while meticulously splicing cuts of Elvis’ finest moments into the set."

The bonkers show will be stopping off at Birmingham's O2 Institute on December 6. For tickets, priced at £23.25, visit the Live Nation website.