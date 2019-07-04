Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell to bring live show to Birmingham

Talking about the upcoming tour, Joe and Dianne said: “We’re so excited to be presenting a brand new show directly for our fans.

"We have loved performing together over the last 12 months both on stage, TV and online and we cannot wait to bring this live tour to a city near you.”

English YouTuiber, vlogger and author Joe Sugg is known for his YouTube channels, ThatcherJoe, ThatcherJoeVlogs and ThatcherJoeGames, and as the runner-up of the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 27-year-old set up his first channel in 2011 and had reached one million subscribers two years later. His videos consist of challenges, pranks, and impressions.

Joe has been in a relationship with Dianne Buswell, his dancing partner from Strictly Come Dancing, since last year.

Australian ballroom dancer Dianne Buswell is gest known for starring on the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars as well as Strictly Come Dancing.

Dianne and her brother Andrew Buswell were Adult New Vogue WA Champions for 2008 and 2010. She also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Australia.

The Joe and Dianne Show comes to Arena Birmingham on April 12.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.