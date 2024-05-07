Watch as Ludlow May Fair celebrates sentimental anniversary

The Ludlow May Fair has a history dating back hundreds of years, but last weekend marked 50 years since one family took over at the helm.

In 1974, the Wynn family took over the organisation of the town's May Fair, and each year the family has brought a bright and bustling fun fair to the town's high street.

"It's quite a sight to watch all the big lorries manoeuvre around the old town," said Ludlow councillor, Viv Parry.

Ludlow May Fair

"It's something that brings the town together. It gives all the young people something to do - and there's nothing in the town for young people to do.