Spring blooms into life with return of popular plant hunters’ fair

Gardener’s looking for the perfect planty treat will be pleased to hear that Bodenham Arboretum will be holding their eagerly awaited free to enter Spring Plant Hunters’ Fair on Saturday, March 28. This event is a great opportunity to visit a brilliant line-up of specialist nurseries from near and far to get your gardening season off to a great start.

Organiser Martin Blow said: “We are really looking forward to returning to this wonderful venue. The spring plant fair here has become a favourite with garden lovers who enjoy the chance to choose from thousands of plants all lovingly grown by the specialist nurseries attending.”

Spring Plant Fair Returns to Bodenham Arboretum on Saturday 28th March

“Entry to the plant fair is completely free, so you can just pop along and browse the plant stalls. This year we have a brilliant line-up of plant nurseries attending from near and far bringing lots of flowering bulbs, perennials and shrubs for instant colour, plus plenty of later flowering plants to plant now for colour into the summer and beyond. Wildflowers, alpines, herbs, pond plants and plants for shade will also feature at the fair. Plus, there are some lovely garden accessories available for those finishing touches to your garden display.”

Spring Plant Fair Returns to Bodenham Arboretum on Saturday 28th March

“If you need some advice to help you choose then the nursery folk are on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips. Now's the time to think ahead and plan that dream border for your garden.”

The plant fair is free to enter and is held just next to the main arboretum entrance, so you can pop in for some plants and visit the restaurant for a cuppa. If you would like to visit the arboretum, then this will also be open at the standard entry rates.

Spring Plant Fair Returns to Bodenham Arboretum on Saturday 28th March

Bodenham Arboretum is situated between the A442 and A449 just north of Kidderminster – use postcode DY11 5TB.

Spring Plant Fair

The plant fair runs from 10am-4pm on Saturday, March 28. Free entry to plant fair. Free Parking. Dogs on leads welcome. Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for a full list of the nurseries attending.

Spring Plant Fair