Law firm urges more runners to support Nightingale House Hospice

Oswestry and Wrexham law firm GHP Legal is again sponsoring the medals for the event, which is due to take place in the Alyn Waters Country Park on April 18.

Known for its support of local charitable sporting events, GHP Legal entered its own team of more than 30 last year and is hoping to see even more participants this year to increase the funds raised for Nightingale House Hospice.

Euros Jones, a partner at GHP Legal said: “There is still time for training at any level. The event is designed to be inclusive and welcoming, so whether you want to run, jog, shuffle or just enjoy a relaxed walk in beautiful countryside, please come along.

GHP Legal staff members Nightingale House Alyn Waters 5k & 10k Run 2025

“There is something for everyone and we would love to see individuals, families, workplace teams and community groups getting involved.

“Every entry and every pound raised helps to support a truly wonderful local cause. All sponsorship goes directly towards patient care, while entry fees help cover event costs to maximise the benefit to the hospice.”

The run starts from the Llay side of Alyn Waters and features a 5k and 10k route. Minimum age requirements are 11+ for the 5k and 15+ for the 10k. A children’s dash will also be available to register for on the day. For further information go to nightingalehouse.co.uk/events

GHP Legal is also supporting three other sporting events in March; the Brynkinalt Running Festival and Canicross Trail Running on March 14 and 15, and the Welshpool 10k on March 22.