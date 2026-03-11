Wellington Collectors' Fair at the Belmont Hall this weekend
Wellington Collectors’ Fair & Table Top Sale takes place this Saturday.
By contributor Bob Eastwick
Published
All tables are booked, so the hall will be full of bargains, with a couple of new stallholders attending for the first time, including one selling 3D printed products.
The weather forecast is looking good, and we hope our caterer, Stuart, is now fully recovered and able to attend.
Alongside bric-a-brac, stallholders will sell coins, banknotes, vintage jewellery, militaria and badges as part of the collectors’ fair - we hope to see you there!
Date: Saturday, March 14
Venue: Belmont Hall, Tan Bank, Wellington TF1 1LT - at the top of New Street by the Methodist church