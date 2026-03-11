Shropshire Star
Wellington Collectors' Fair at the Belmont Hall this weekend

Wellington Collectors’ Fair & Table Top Sale takes place this Saturday.

By contributor Bob Eastwick
Published

All tables are booked, so the hall will be full of bargains, with a couple of new stallholders attending for the first time, including one selling 3D printed products. 

The weather forecast is looking good, and we hope our caterer, Stuart, is now fully recovered and able to attend. 

Lots of books at bargain prices.
Alongside bric-a-brac, stallholders will sell coins, banknotes, vintage jewellery, militaria and badges as part of the collectors’ fair - we hope to see you there!

Vanessa with her 3D printed products.
  • Date: Saturday, March 14

  • Venue: Belmont Hall, Tan Bank, Wellington TF1 1LT - at the top of New Street by the Methodist church