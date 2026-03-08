International Women’s Day: Celebrating the women behind Age UK’s Help at Home Service

Designed to enable older people in Shropshire to remain independent and safe in their own homes, Help at Home provides practical, personalised assistance tailored to individual needs. Following an enquiry or referral, one of the charity’s experienced assessors arranges a home visit to understand exactly what support is required and how best to deliver it.

This valuable community service is carried out by a team of caring and reliable Support Workers, each of whom has undergone DBS checks and provided strong references. They assist with everyday tasks that may have become challenging, from housework and laundry to shopping and prescription collection, helping older residents maintain both their independence and dignity.

For Donna Phillips, who has worked as a Support Worker in Telford since 2019, the role is more than a job it’s a calling.

Suzanne Masters (left) and Tina Archer from the Help at Home team at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

“I have been an Office Manager and worked in the Civil Service, but I can honestly say this is the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” she said. “Some of my clients have no family or their relatives live too far away to regularly assist with domestic chores, so with my help they can stay living in their own home for as long as possible. I always find time after completing what they need done to have a friendly chat and we can also check they are receiving all the benefits they are entitled to.”

Donna’s daily tasks include laundry, ironing and changing bedding, as well as gardening, vacuuming and dusting to offer practical support that makes a profound difference to her clients’ wellbeing.

Lydia Simper joined the charity two years ago after raising her children and says the role offers both flexibility and fulfilment.

The charity's Help at Home service enables people to live independently within their own home.

“I enjoy seeing my clients across the Telford area on a regular basis and helping them with whatever they need. That can be cleaning the kitchen or bathroom, helping with shopping or collecting a prescription - anything that makes their day a little easier,” she explained. “I’m very proud to be a part of the service we offer as you can really see the difference it makes to the lives of older people.”

Behind the scenes at the charity’s office in Shrewsbury, Tina Archer is part of the team that ensures the service runs smoothly. With more than 11 years at the charity, she plays a key role in welcoming new clients and carrying out initial assessments. Tina carefully matches each person with a Support Worker suited not only to their practical needs but also to their personality, helping to build trusted relationships from the outset.

Many clients are referred by family members, and Tina keeps relatives informed about how their loved one is being supported. When circumstances change – whether a client’s needs increase or a colleague is unavailable – she works with the team to make sure no one is left without help.

“There’s a real need for this service,” said Tina. “We often go above and beyond what’s expected, but that’s what makes it so rewarding. We really get to know our clients and they genuinely appreciate it.”

This International Women’s Day, the charity is celebrating the compassion, resilience and professionalism of the women who are part of the Help at Home team. Their work not only enables older people to remain independent but also highlights the vital role women continue to play in strengthening communities and delivering essential care services.

As the world marks the achievements of women past and present, the team at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin stands as a powerful example of how dedication, empathy and expertise can transform lives one home visit at a time.

To get Help at Home apply now by calling 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk