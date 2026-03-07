Luxury Staffordshire playbarn offers £2 tickets to celebrate its 2nd birthday

A significant discount of over 70% for adult and child visitors, with tickets normally priced from £7.50 and £8.50 respectively, there’s also a 60% saving on £5 toddler tickets for the award-winning luxury play area, which has indoor and outdoor facilities.

In addition to reduced entry, visitors will enjoy an appearance from Toy Story’s Jessie, the loveable cowgirl, who will be celebrating Hockerhill’s anniversary with songs, dancing and a special meet and greet session.

Tessa Giffard, co-founder of Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn and custodian of Chillington Hall and Estate, said: “Celebrating two years of Hockerhill is a huge milestone and to thank our very loyal guests, we’re excited to offer £2 entry to all visitors on our birthday so everyone can take part in the celebrations.

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

“Over the past two years, we have created an engaged and cherished fan base which has continued to support us as a family attraction and helped us shape an experience that visitors love to be involved with.”

Later in the week on Sunday 15th March and to celebrate Mother’s Day, ‘Glinda The Good’ from Wicked will be attending Hockerhill to sing the musical’s most popular songs and meet mums and their little ones.

“As we look towards spring, we have plenty of entertainment and events that suit all types of families with different interests. Hockerhill’s exciting structures, play areas and facilities encourage exploration, imagination and present physical and mental challenges for children, in an inviting setting with delicious and nourishing food and drink,” added Sophie Galantini, general manager at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn.

The pedal go-kart track at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Admire the majestic indoor centrepiece in the form of a giant mock oak tree, which is modelled on the one that King Charles II hid in at Boscobel House as he fled the Battle of Worcester. Turrets, climbing frames, bridges, slides and look-out spots complete the main indoor area, with the pedal go-karts offering an added adrenaline rush.

On the winding tarmac track, thrill seekers can channel their inner Formula 1 driver and set their best lap time. The spacious outdoor area at Hockerhill includes zip lines, swings, slides and a sand pit as well as outdoor seating and picnic benches.

March also sees the launch of Hockerhill’s new spring menu at the award-winning café. It has many family-friendly choices using fresh ingredients with nutritional value, and options for those with intolerances or allergies.

The cafe's seating area at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

The cafe serves brunch throughout the day, where guests can choose from Superfood Granola served with Greek yoghurt, fresh berries and honey, Chorizo Hash, Smashed Avocado on Toast and Full English Breakfasts.

For those visiting over lunchtime, browse the long list of delicious meals including light bites such as Homemade Soup of The Day and Nachos, or sandwiches and warming paninis, loaded croissants, juicy burgers including a beef, chicken and vegetarian option, as well as hand rolled sourdough pizzas with a variety of toppings.

Play tickets for Mother’s Day start from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £5 for toddlers. Those under one enter for free, with discounts available for Blue Light Card Holders, Military Forces Personnel, carers and guardians. To book, please visit: www.hockerhill.com