Clairvoyant, medium and psychic comedian Clinton Baptiste added to 2026 Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival line-up with his own show

Taking place at Theatre Severn on the evening of Friday 10 July, Clinton’s show An Audience With, will be a stand-alone addition to the festival, which also includes the gala show at the theatre on Sunday 12 July and is a special one-off performance for SICFest not included in his sold-out tour.

Clinton Baptiste is the hapless clairvoyant, medium and psychic from Peter Kay’s smash hit Channel 4 TV show Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights. Conjuring up his extraordinary powers for a new generation and known for his outlandish charm and hilariously inaccurate ‘spiritual’ insights, Clinton will give readings, offer advice and pass on offbeat messages to the audience from beyond the grave. A beloved figure in comedy, blending sharp wit with a touch of supernatural flair, his unique act has entertained audiences across the UK, delivering a mix of comedy and tongue-in-cheek psychic readings that leave fans in stitches.

Beth McGowan, SICFest director, said: “Clinton Baptiste is quite unique in comedy circles. On stage, his performances are a whirlwind of humour and audience interaction. With a blend of quick thinking and mischievous banter, he keeps the laughs rolling and the surprises coming. Whether you’re a believer or a sceptic, Clinton Baptiste promises a night of comedy you won’t forget, making every show an unpredictable and entertaining ride through the spirit world. He last performed for us at the SICFest gala show in 2023 and went down an absolute storm!”

Clinton Baptiste

Tickets for Clinton Baptiste’s An Audience With on Friday 10 July are £33 and available through the Theatre Severn box office 01743 281281 or online here: https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/whats-on/clinton-baptiste/