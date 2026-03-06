Ludlow launches collaborative bid to become UK Town of Culture 2028

At a packed first meeting held at the Guildhall on 25 February, more than twenty local partners came together — from Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Pentabus Theatre and Ludlow Castle to SYA, the Civic Society, Ludlow Food Festival, Town Guides, Rooftop Theatre, Ludlow Brewery and many more. The message was clear: Ludlow is ready to work together, think boldly, and celebrate the town’s cultural identity in a way that includes everyone.

Mayor of Ludlow, Cllr Diane Lyle, who chaired the meeting, said: “Ludlow has long been a small town with a big cultural voice. What’s exciting now is the collective energy in the room — organisations, volunteers, young people and community groups all adding to Ludlow’s cultural story, all wanting to shape Ludlow’s future together, and all with strong support from Ludlow Town Council.”

A shared vision for Ludlow’s future

Partners agreed that Ludlow’s bid should celebrate the town’s long history of reinvention — from border stronghold to market centre to modern cultural destination — while looking firmly ahead. A strong theme emerging from the meeting was the importance of placing young people at the heart of Ludlow’s future story, ensuring they help imagine what Ludlow could become in the next 20 or 50 years.

A collaborative process

Ludlow Town Council will support the bid, but the application will be shaped and driven by a wider steering group including Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Pentabus Theatre and other partners. Engagement with young people began immediately with a public survey shared widely to ensure their voices shape how we represent Ludlow.

A representative from Pentabus said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Ludlow. The process of developing the bid is already bringing people together, creating space for communities across the town to share what they value culturally and what they would like to see in the future. It’s a chance to strengthen partnerships, celebrate Ludlow’s creativity, and work collectively towards a shared cultural vision for the town.”

Get involved

A short community survey is open until 15th March 2026, inviting residents to share ideas, priorities and hopes for Ludlow’s cultural future. Details are available on the Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Assembly Rooms and Pentabus Theatre social media channels.

The Expression of Interest for Ludlow will be submitted by 31st March 2026, and if successful, £60,000 will be awarded to help develop ideas in more detail.

For more information, please contact: Ludlow Town Council Customerservices@ludlow.gov.uk | 01584 871970

To stay informed please visit www.ludlow.gov.uk and follow our official social media channels.