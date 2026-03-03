Andy Warhol exhibition with iconic and rare art comes to Wolverhampton

Andy Warhol: Art Star is an ARTIST ROOMS exhibition in partnership with Tate and National Galleries of Scotland, opening on May 23.

The exhibition will feature iconic and lesser-known works from the 1950s to the 1980s, including screenprints, paintings and photographs.

Highlights include images of Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Elizabeth Taylor and Warhol’s famous Campbell’s Soup.

Children and young people aged 20 and under will receive free entry, while standard tickets cost £9.

Warhol, who died in 1987, was a leading figure in the Pop Art movement, reshaping art during a period of social and technological change.

Wolverhampton Art Gallery holds one of the UK’s largest Pop Art collections, and its own Campbell’s Soup piece will be displayed alongside ARTIST ROOMS works.

The exhibition will showcase early commercial illustrations, screenprints of celebrities, and symbols of Warhol’s fascination with mortality.

Visitors can also see 1980s paintings never exhibited in his lifetime, Interview magazines, and his final stitched photographs.

Beyond painting, Warhol produced films, magazines and books, with his New York studio, the Factory, becoming a cultural hub.

His exploration of celebrity and consumerism created some of the most recognisable images of the 20th century.

City of Wolverhampton Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills Councillor Chris Burden, said: “We’re incredibly proud to welcome back an ARTIST ROOMS exhibition to Wolverhampton Art Gallery through our partnership with Tate and National Galleries of Scotland.

"Hosting an exhibition by world-renowned artist Andy Warhol here in our city is a testament to Wolverhampton’s growing reputation as a cultural destination, and I encourage everyone - especially our young people, who can visit free of charge - to come and be inspired by the strength and spirit of Warhol’s work.”

ARTIST ROOMS presents solo exhibitions of international artists, drawn from a national touring collection. The programme collaborates with local venues to engage audiences across the UK.