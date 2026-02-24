Plans submitted for new homes in Shrewsbury

The outline application covers up to 430 homes, which are to be delivered jointly by Persimmon Homes West Midlands and Taylor Wimpey North Midlands. Each housebuilder is to deliver 215 of the homes.

Both Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey’s plans set out a mix of home types. Detailed layouts and house types would be agreed at a later stage.

In line with policy requirements, 20 per cent of the homes will be delivered as affordable housing, providing 86 affordable homes on site.

Alongside new housing, the proposals include a local centre, onsite play areas, allotments and an expanded country park. More than 13.6 hectares of green space would be delivered across the site, exceeding local policy requirements.

CGI of a recent Persimmon development

The plans also include a minimum ten per cent biodiversity net gain, to be provided on site.

As part of the development, contributions are expected to be directed towards education, healthcare, highways improvements and sustainable travel facilities. Community Infrastructure Levy funding would also be secured to support local infrastructure.

Lee Perry, Technical Director for Persimmon Homes West Midlands said: “We are pleased to be bringing forward plans to deliver high-quality, affordable homes for local people in Shrewsbury. Alongside new homes, the proposals include green space and investment in local infrastructure to support the wider community.”

Helen Chard, Land Director at Taylor Wimpey, said: “Our proposals aim to deliver a well-balanced new community, with a mix of high-quality homes, including affordable housing, complemented by generous amounts of green space and combined investment in a variety of local infrastructure. We have also worked strategically to ensure the plans fully support Shrewsbury’s long-term growth, while also demonstrating our commitment to enhancing biodiversity and providing new facilities that benefit both new and existing residents alike.”

The application will now be considered by Shropshire Council.