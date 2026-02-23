Shrewsbury developer helps charity build on mental health support

Barratt Homes has supported the charity, which envisions a world where the emotional and psychological needs of children, young people and families are met through timely and effective support within their own communities.

Tess Bailey-Sayer, CEO of The Sea Change Trust, said: “We are grateful to Barratt Homes for this generous donation. Its support will make a meaningful difference to local families at a time when demand for accessible mental health provision continues to rise.

“Partnerships like this are vital in helping us provide life-changing support within the heart of our communities.”

(L-R) Rebecca Herbert and Katie Illes from the Sea Change Trust

The charity, located near Barratt Homes’ development, The Lilies, is founded on the belief that every child and young person - regardless of background, identity, or circumstance - deserves the opportunity to thrive.

Tess added: “The donation from Barratt Homes will enable The Sea Change Trust to reach more families at the earliest possible stage, ensuring children and young people receive the specialist help they need.

“It will support the delivery of community-based therapeutic programmes, creating safe, nurturing spaces where families can access timely and effective support.”

Last year, The Sea Change Trust supported more than 1,500 children, young people and parents. Help is delivered through one-to-one psychotherapy, therapeutic group work and community-based sessions designed to reduce isolation, ease anxiety and depression, strengthen family relationships and build long-term emotional resilience.

Tess continued: “Our unique approach places qualified specialist psychotherapists directly into local community settings, ensuring support is accessible, responsive and free from the barriers often associated with traditional clinical pathways.”

The Sea Change Trust is here to support residents of Shrewsbury

The Sea Change Trust’s work is shaped through close partnerships with local organisations, keeping the charity firmly rooted in the needs of the communities it serves.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are proud to support the Sea Change Trust and its mission to uplift and support vulnerable people in Shropshire.”

To learn more about the charity and how to support it, visit the website at The Sea Change Trust.