Marshals at the heart of Shropshire’s top national rally

The Hills Ford Stages Rally will come to Shropshire for the first time on September 19-20, bringing national-level Asphalt competition to the county under the regulations of Motorsport UK.

Organisers say that while the event will feature leading UK championships and high-performance machinery, its success will ultimately depend on the experienced officials.

The weekend will begin with a ceremonial start in Shrewsbury on the Saturday lunchtime before competitors tackle four stages around a private estate. Sunday will see crews face five stages run twice on fast and technical roads designed to showcase some of the region’s strongest rallying terrain.

Before a single rally car lines up on Shropshire’s in September, a different team will already be in position. They are the marshals — the trained officials responsible for ensuring the county’s first premier national closed-road rally runs safely, professionally and to the highest standards.

Championships set to compete include:

Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship

Historic Masters Rally Challenge

Roger Albert Clark Historic Asphalt Championship

HRCR Category One Stage Rally Championship

HRCR Mini Cup Stage Rally Championship

JD Tyres Welsh Tarmacadam Championship

Mini Rally Challenge

TCS Plant Rally Challenge & Celtic Micra Challenge

“Delivering a closed-road rally at national level depends entirely on the people on the ground,” organisers said.

“Experienced marshals are central to making this work safely and professionally, and we are committed to running an event that values the role properly from the very beginning.”

As preparations gather pace, experienced marshals and officials are being invited to play a part in shaping the event’s first year. Helping set the standard for what organisers hope will become a long-term fixture in the county’s sporting calendar. bringing tourism and economic benefits as part of the events package.

Further announcements about the rally are expected in the coming weeks.