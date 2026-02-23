Audience invited to judge historic coroner cases in Albrighton talk

Quinten Watt will be delving into the case files of Henry Smith, the Staffordshire County Coroner from 1800 to 1842. Through the files Quintin will explain how the Coroner's Court's worked and present the evidence from real cases. It will then be up to the audience to decide if the case is unlawful killing, accident or suicide.

Rest assured that you will not have to attend the post mortem but the grim results will no doubt form part of the evidence presented.

Visitors £3 or join the society for £12. All welcome, plenty of free parking available near the Red House.