Visitors invited to enjoy steam travel and Welsh culture this St David’s Day

At the heart of the day will be three steam-hauled return services from Llangollen to Corwen, giving passengers the opportunity to enjoy a journey through the Dee Valley behind an historic locomotive. The train will carry a special commemorative headboard, “The Saint David”, created especially for the occasion. This will be the first weekend of 2026 where services will run along the full length of the line following extensive track renewal in the railway’s 689-yard-long Berwyn tunnel.

The Railway will be alive with music and celebration. Visitors arriving at Llangollen will be welcomed by performances from the Llangollen Silver Band, who will perform on Platform 1 at Llangollen Railway Station at 12 noon, before travelling on the 12.20pm service to Corwen and continuing their performance on the platform at 1.00pm. These performances will help create a festive atmosphere on the railway during the afternoon.

In keeping with the occasion, station announcements will be made in Welsh, reflecting the railway’s commitment to celebrating the language and culture of Wales.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway's volunteers will be taught some Welsh Phrases as part of the plan.

The railway’s Station Café will also be serving a special Welsh-themed menu, and visitors will be greeted with small touches that make St David’s Day unique, including the distribution of daffodils to passengers.

As part of the day, the railway will also be launching a new volunteers’ group dedicated to promoting the use of the Welsh language across the railway, helping to ensure that Welsh is heard and celebrated on platforms, in announcements and in the everyday life of the line.

Joel Whittaker, a railway volunteer, paramedic and member of the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir, said, “St David’s Day means a great deal to us, and it’s wonderful to see the railway embracing Welsh language and culture in such a visible way. The Dee Valley has a rich heritage, and celebrating that through music, language and community really brings the railway to life. I’m especially pleased to see the new Welsh language volunteers’ group being launched, which will help keep the language visible and spoken across the railway for years to come.”

Llangollen Railway Volunteer Paul Evans has made a number of headboards, he is proud of his latest.

The St David’s Day Special forms part of a busy start to the railway’s 2026 season, with a growing programme of events and themed days planned throughout the year.

Further details, timetables and ticket information are available on llangollen-railway.co.uk