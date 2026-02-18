Year 10 pupils raise more than £2,100 for Hope House Children’s Hospice
Ysgol Rhiwabon are extremely proud of the whole of Year 10 for their hard work, commitment, and teamwork in raising over £2,183.53 at their Christmas Fair in December 2025. Their fantastic effort has made a meaningful contribution to Hope House Children’s Hospice.
This week, Noah Thomas and Maize Jones represented the year group by presenting the cheque to Vikki Bradbeer from Hope House, showcasing the generosity and community spirit of everyone involved.