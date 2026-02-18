‘It’s a burning issue’: Scientist bringing wildfire film to Shrewsbury

The 57 minute film by Imperial College researcher Dr Peter Knapp explains how the increase in wildfires across Europe is about more than just climate breakdown and poor management of forests. The devastating fires are also linked to big business, organised crime, and the rise of the far right.

The film, which is touring 100 venues across the UK, features the experience of 25 people from Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, including scientists, teachers, artists, gardeners, engineers, winemakers, NGOs, and authors.

Fires & Fascism

Dr Knapp says: ‘I made Fires & Fascism to start a dialogue about the role of community in a world of mounting division; and to inspire people by showing examples of groups proactively suppressing a growing threat. To me, the fires are just one example of many growing threats in society. I’m looking forward to showing Shrewsbury residents the film and sparking a discussion about what can be done locally about the climate crisis and the rise of the far right.’

The film is screening at the United Reform Church at 7.45pm on Wednesday, February 25. Tickets are £6 and available either online or with cash on the door. The film is crowdfunded, independent, and non-profit. Dr Knapp will be present for a post screening Q&A about his work, his decision to become a filmmaker, and to discuss the role of local communities in the fight against both climate breakdown and the rise of the far right.

To book tickets, head to: zeffy.com/en-GB/ticketing/fires-and-fascism-shrewsbury-united-reformed-church-24-feb