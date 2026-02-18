Double Olympic champion hopes Winter Olympics Skeleton success inspires Shropshire to dream big

Yarnold won Olympic gold in the Women’s Skeleton at the Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 Games. At the weekend, she watched Team GB’s Matt Weston become a double Winter Olympic champion with gold medals in the Men’s Skeleton and Mixed Team Skeleton alongside Tabitha Stoecker.

Hoping the Games inspire people to dream big, Yarnold said: “Watching Matt and Tabitha make history in Cortina was incredibly emotional. It was such a proud moment for Team GB in this sport.

"Success on the Olympic stage doesn't happen overnight, and it's thanks to support from coaches, staff, family members and the general public that moments like this are possible.

Lizzy Yarnold won gold at both the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics

"⁠National Lottery players raise over £32 million every week for Good Causes. Because of you, Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes can chase their dreams and ambitions as they compete at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Hopefully seeing Team GB succeed in Milano-Cortina inspires people to dream big and believe that anything is possible.”

Weston’s and Stoecker’s success continued Team GB’s dominance in Skeleton over recent years. Amy Williams won Women’s Skeleton gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games before Yarnold secured back-to-back golds in 2014 and 2018.

Matt Weston and Tabitha Stoecker won Mixed Team Skeleton gold on Sunday

UK Sport invested £5.8m into skeleton's funding for the 2022-2026 cycle to ensure the nation could compete in Cortina.

Following both gold medals, Weston thanked National Lottery players for supporting him and his fellow Team GB athletes.

The National Lottery has invested over £200 million in winter sports since 1995, supporting elite athletes, grassroots clubs, and world-class facilities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, enabling champions to emerge from communities across the UK.