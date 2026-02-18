Campaign launched to tackle risk of heart attacks and strokes in Shropshire

Tesco has partnered with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to encourage people in Shropshire to take a moment for their wellbeing this Heart Month by visiting a Tesco pharmacy for a quick and friendly blood pressure check.

Latest information from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities estimates that 1 in 11 people in Shropshire are living with undiagnosed high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is one of the leading risk factors for heart attacks and strokes. However, because high blood pressure often has no signs or symptoms, the only way to know is to get tested. When identified early, high blood pressure can be effectively managed, helping to protect long‑term health.

Tom Lye, Category Director for Health & Wellness at Tesco, said: “We want looking after your health to feel as simple as going into Tesco to do a shop. Our pharmacy teams are here to offer a quick, friendly blood pressure check – no fuss, no appointment needed. A few minutes in store can help to give peace of mind or get you support early if it’s needed.”

Tesco pharmacy teams offer the free walk-in and pre-booked 10‑minute blood pressure check, carried out in private consultation rooms. They will explain the results clearly and, if a raised reading is detected, guide customers towards the appropriate next steps or support. All Tesco pharmacists and pharmacy staff undergo specialist Let’s Talk training to help them speak to the public with sensitivity about heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Throughout February, Tesco shoppers can receive a free blood pressure check

The latest campaign, which has launched during Heart Month, builds on the partnership between Tesco and the British Heart Foundation, encouraging the public to fit a blood pressure check into their everyday routine.

As well as the free in store checks, Tesco Magazine and the Tesco Real Food website are featuring heart healthy recipes including dishes with low salt and low saturated fat to help customers cook confidently at home.

The wider Tesco Health Charity Partnership with the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK was launched in 2018 and is built on the simple belief that Every Little Help can make a big difference. Until 1 March, customers can also choose to round up their shop to the nearest £1, to raise money for the Health Charity Partnership.

Professor Bryan Williams OBE, chief scientific and medical officer at the British Heart Foundation, said: “High blood pressure affects roughly one in three adults, yet many people remain unaware they have it because it usually presents no obvious signs. When it goes undetected, it can significantly raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes, which is why it’s so important for as many people as possible to get their blood pressure checked.

“Although high blood pressure can lead to serious health problems if ignored, the positive news is that it can be managed. Small lifestyle changes like being more active and reducing foods high in fat, salt and sugar can have a real impact - medication is also available when needed.

“Getting your blood pressure checked at a community location like your local Tesco is quick, straightforward and could be one of the most vital steps you take to protect your heart and overall health. Know your numbers this Heart Month.”

