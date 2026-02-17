Telford skaters celebrate strong championships showing at British Adult Nationals

Throughout the championships, skaters from Telford took part in free skating, ice dance, free dance, artistic and interpretive events, demonstrating the depth, diversity and growing strength of the adult skating community training at the rink.

Across the week, skaters competing for Telford collectively achieved:

3 Gold medals

2 Silver medals

1 Bronze medals

A high number of Personal Best performances and countless top 10 placings

Some of the Telford team pose for photos.

While podium finishes formed part of the overall success, the championships were about far more than medals alone. Every skater representing Telford contributed to the team’s presence at the event, whether stepping onto the ice at a national championship for the first time, returning to competition after a break, or continuing their competitive journey at national level.

Skaters travelled and competed as a unified group from Telford Ice Rink, supporting one another throughout the week and creating a strong sense of shared pride and community. Performances across all disciplines reflected the commitment, resilience and hard work required to compete at a national championship.

The British Adult National Championships bring together adult skaters from across the UK, providing opportunities for athletes of all backgrounds to compete on a national stage. This year’s event highlighted the positive momentum within the Telford skating community and the supportive environment in which skaters train.

As the championships draw to a close, the focus for skaters returning to Telford Ice Rink is on building from this experience carrying forward confidence, momentum and lessons learned on the national stage into the remainder of the season and beyond.