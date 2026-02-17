Shropshire Star
Step into the story: Ludlow Castle launches magical illustrated trail

Ludlow Castle has teamed up with Shropshire illustrator Saffron Russell to create a brand-new magical trail, designed to spark imaginations and keep the whole family enthralled this half-term.

By contributor Jodie Deakin
Published
Last updated

Search for the Lost Crown is an enchanting, interactive experience that invites visitors to journey around the castle, guided by riddles they must solve to uncover missing pieces of a lost crown. Each crown piece is hidden within a series of stunning illustrations depicting scenes of Ludlow Castle bustling with life in bygone years.

The illustrations have been created by Shrewsbury-based artist Saffron Russell, whose work is known for its uplifting colour palettes, cheeky characters and richly engaging scenes—making her the perfect creative partner for the project, who said: “It has been such a lovely project to be involved in. I can’t wait to see the illustrations up around the castle during half-term!”

Illustrator Saffron Russell (left) with Ludlow Castle's Julia Hall.
The trail is free with castle entry and runs throughout the half-term holiday until February 22. It offers a wonderfully immersive way to discover and explore one of Shropshire’s most prominent landmarks and a key part of its history—whatever the weather may bring.

Julia Hall, Visitor Experience Manager, said: “We’re delighted to bring Search for the Lost Crown to life in collaboration with Saffron Russell. This trail is all about storytelling, discovery and bringing the castle’s history to life in a way that families can enjoy together. Saffron’s illustrations add real magic to the experience, and we’re excited to welcome visitors to explore Ludlow Castle in a new and playful way this half-term.”

Ludlow Castle, Shrsophre
Visitors of all ages are invited to step into the story and experience Ludlow Castle in a whole new way this half-term. 

Search for the Crown Illustration
