Crosstalk: 'What being raised in a family of 15 taught me about community'

However, modern society is more mobile, distant, and often disconnected from closer relationships, not only with family, but also with others.

Moreover, the rise of technology through social media and websites, has limited our face-to-face interaction with others. Only last month the news informed us that children under five are behind in their speech development due to the amount of time they spend looking at screens.

Furthermore, we now often think of ourselves as individuals, rather than as integrated community participants, which creates further social isolation, with the consequent loneliness that follows. The Bible speaks extensively about family life and many churches view their members as family. Christians see themselves as members of the Body of Christ. With this in mind, the apostle Paul encourages the Philippian Church to "be like-minded, having the same love, being in one spirit and having the same mind" and to "do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourself, not looking to your own interests, but each of you to the interests of others".

Paul was encouraging them to have the same humility as Christ, who became a servant to all, even to death on the Cross! Thereby he encourages the Church to use their gifts, abilities and skills, to serve others.

Jo Burtenshaw, Barnabas Fellowship, Shrewsbury.