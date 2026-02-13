Education programme updated to prepare pupils for life beyond school

This September, the Sixth Form offer is expanding with the introduction of A Level Politics and A Level Philosophy, both already proving popular choices with incoming Lower Sixth pupils. These additions build on our established Humanities provision and extend the range available as Sixth Formers shape their future direction.

We are also pleased to have launched the first year of the University of the Arts London (UAL) Theatre Studies course, marking the first stage of a broader plan to develop additional vocational and specialist pathways. Future developments, including Cambridge National in Sports Studies, are also part of this longer-term vision.

Languages remain a key strength. Following the successful introduction of Languages for Business in Spanish last year, we have now introduced the first year of Languages for Business in French. These courses enable pupils to develop language and cultural confidence while keeping options open beyond GCSE, without the pressure that can sometimes accompany a full A Level in a modern language.

This summer also marks the first examination sitting for GCSE Classical Civilisation. The course has proved popular with pupils and reflects our commitment to exploring the ancient world and its continuing influence on modern society and culture.

In Upper Four, we have recently reintroduced the compulsory study of French and Spanish, at a time when language provision nationally is often narrowing.

Looking ahead, we also plan to trial the HPQ in Upper Four, giving academically ambitious pupils the opportunity to pursue a passion project and develop independent research skills that support future pathways, such as the EPQ in Sixth Form.

Alongside these developments, our Food and Technology team continues to offer distinctive opportunities through Leiths courses in Remove and Lower Four, building highly transferable skills and knowledge. It is a clear statement of intent: Moreton pupils enjoy a broad academic diet for as long as possible, before choices are refined for GCSE.

To find out more about our academic pathways and Sixth Form options, please contact our Admissions team or book a visit.