Wrestling icon returns to the Steel Mill

The show is part of the band’s extended 25th anniversary UK tour, a celebratory run that’s brought the group’s blend of heavy rock and metal energy to stages across Britain this month.

Doors open at 6pm, with the live music kicking off shortly after in the venue’s raw, industrial setting.

Fozzy are joined by support from Tailgunner and Marisa and the Moths, promising a night packed with heavy hooks and blistering guitar work.

Fozzy

Fronted by wrestling icon-turned-rock-frontman Chris Jericho, Fozzy have steadily grown from cult favourites to a fixture on hard-rock bills, celebrated for crowd-pleasing anthems and an energetic stage presence that bridges arena spirit and club intimacy.

Recent legs of the tour suggest a setlist heavy on fan favourites and uptempo fare — expect songs like “Fall in Line”, “One Crazed Anarchist” and “Lights Go Out” woven into an electric set of melodic yet muscular rock, often topped with nods to the band’s broader influences.

For Wolverhampton’s rock community, this date marks a chance to catch Fozzy’s raw live power close-up — a show built on swagger, guitar hooks and singalong choruses that champions the grit at the heart of modern hard rock.

