Winter Olympics inspire local curling taster sessions in Telford

The charity’s Indoor Curling Group meets every other Monday from 10.30am to 12pm at Horsehay Village Hall. Sessions cost just £3, which includes a cuppa and the chance to socialise afterwards.

Indoor curling is a fun and friendly activity where players slide specially designed rubber stones across a smooth floor – no ice, no skates, and no previous experience needed. Just like the traditional sport you may have been watching at the Winter Olympics, the aim is to get your stones as close to the target as possible while outmanoeuvring your opponents.

Indoor Curling Group

Claire Fishlock, Senior Service Development Officer at the charity, said: “We are a relaxed and welcoming group, and indoor curling is perfect for anyone looking to try something new while staying active. The game is very inclusive and suitable for people of all abilities, including those with limited mobility. Come along, give it a go, and discover what curling is all about – without braving the cold!”

To find out more information, contact the Wellbeing Team at Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk