Oswestry duo 'recognised' by Shropshire High Sheriff

High Sheriff Jane said at the presentation: "I am pleased to present Linda Lade with the prestigious High Sheriff’s Award for her exceptional work in establishing Oswestry Cancer Buddies in Oswestry. This initiative has provided crucial support and companionship to those affected by cancer, creating a network of care and understanding in the community. Linda's dedication to helping others through their journeys has made a significant impact, offering hope and solidarity to many. This award recognises her unwavering commitment and the positive change she has brought to countless lives."

Linda Lade, organiser of Oswestry Cancer Buddies said: "It's nice to be recognised and from the feedback from the group is that the meetings are so needed as a talking-place for anyone touched by cancer to share the burden and make sense of so many things that go through peoples heads on their cancer journey. We have been going for a year and now we want to look at expanding to an evening and or a weekend session because there is a need."

Linda Lade and Mike Lade with High Sheriff Jane Trowbridge

Oswestry Cancer Buddies drop-in meet is every second and fourth Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30pm to 3.30pm and everyone is welcome as a sufferer, partner or carer and regardless of the cancer. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat or there is a speaker.

More information about Oswestry Cancer Buddies is available on Facebook @oswestrycancerbuddies, contacting Linda on 07711 981984 or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.

Jane continued: "I am also delighted to present an award to Linda's husband, Mike Lade, the visionary behind the Oswestry Illuminated Tractor Run. This High Sheriff's award recognises his outstanding contribution to the community. Mike's dedication and passion have transformed a simple idea into a fantastic annual event that brings joy and unity to the community as well as raising substantial amounts of money for Lingen Davies Cancer charity. This award serves as a testament to his remarkable achievements and the lasting legacy he continues to build in Oswestry for the memory of ‘Choc’ Roberts, who so sadly died of a brain tumour at the age of 26 years."

Mikes Lades’ reply was: "Whilst its nice to receive the recognition, I’m happy to receive it for the organising team of local Young Farmers and volunteers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at Shrewsbury that lay behind its success, without whose help it would not happen."