Scott Bennett to return as MC of Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s gala show

The 2026 festival will offer performances at several venues throughout Shrewsbury culminating with the gala show on the evening of Sunday, July 12.

Scott Bennett is a stand-up comedian and writer who is ‘without doubt live comedy’s best kept secret’ according to The Evening Standard newspaper. He made his debut on Live at the Apollo in 2021 and has also appeared as a regular guest on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Likely Dads and Elephant in the Room with Sarah Millican. During the lockdown of 2020, Scott pioneered the viral hit, Stand up from the Shed, a weekly topical live-streamed stand up show from his actual garden shed. The show achieved national coverage in the press, Sky News, BBC News and Five Live. Scott’s tour dates sell out as soon as they go on sale and he is a firm favourite with audiences at SICF. Ignacio Lopez and Esther Manito are the two announced acts so far, who will be appearing alongside Scott Bennett at the gala show.

Scott Bennett

SICFest director Beth McGowan said: “Scott was just brilliant as our MC last year and as a firm favourite of comedy lovers in Shrewsbury, it made sense to invite him back again. We have secured three class acts so far, with yet more to follow!”

Scott Bennett

Tickets for the SICFest gala show on 12 July are £39.60 (including booking fee) and available through the Theatre Severn box office 01743 281281 or online here.