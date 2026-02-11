Marches Choir presents Brahms "Ein Deutsches Requiem"

The Marches Choir, Cantorion Aberteifi and Marches Sinfonia present Brahms “Ein Deutsches Requiem”, on Saturday, March 21, 7.30pm, at St John's Church, Bishop's Castle.

Brahm's great "Ein Deutsches Requiem" (German Requiem) is a choral masterpiece and a real challenge for any choir. It requires a high level of stamina and emotional depth. It's power lies in the masterful musical setting of the carefully chosen texts, set to a musical style which reaches transcendental heights of expression, through intricate harmonies, woven through strongly formed melodic lines and, of course, a symphonic sound that only a master of orchestration such as Brahms could convey. The programme opens with Mendelssohn’s iconic Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) that evokes the raw power of the sea and the dark grandeur of Fingal’s Cave. This is followed by his 1844 choral drama Hear My Prayer, featuring the soaring, world-famous melody of “O for the Wings of a Dove”.

The first half concludes with the emotional heart of Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No 1. Its Adagio is a timeless favourite, celebrated for its lyrical intimacy and “bewitching phrases” that allow the soloist to sing with extraordinary tenderness.