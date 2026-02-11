Llangollen and Corwen Railway backs bid for UK Town of Culture

Representatives of the railway were pleased to attend the meeting and to publicly support the proposal, which aims to celebrate the town’s rich cultural life, heritage and community spirit. The railway believes the bid reflects not only Llangollen’s international reputation, but also the strength of its local organisations, volunteers and cultural traditions.

David Hennigan, Trust Manager at the Llangollen and Corwen Railway, said: “Culture and heritage run right through this town, and we were proud to attend the meeting and publicly back the bid. The railway is part of the story of Llangollen, and we stand ready to play our full part in helping the town succeed. We congratulate Llangollen Town Council for taking the lead on this and we stand ready to play our part.

Llangollen and Corwen Railway is pleased to back the Town's bid.

"Volunteers are at the heart of everything that is great about Llangollen and its environs, and it is only right that this bid is led by those who give so much to make Llangollen the town it is. Across the Llangollen and the Dee Valley, it is volunteers who keep traditions alive, organise events, restore buildings, welcome visitors and pass on skills to the next generation. The railway is no different, and we see every day what can be achieved when people come together with pride in their community.”

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway will mix heritage with culture in 2026.

The railway believes the bid reflects the strength of Llangollen’s cultural life, from internationally recognised events such as the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod to the many volunteer-led organisations like the Llangollen Fringe Festival that sustain the town’s heritage and community activities.

Looking ahead, the railway is already planning to bring culture along its tracks in 2026, with activities and events taking place across all stations on the line, including Llangollen, Berwyn, Glyndyfrdwy, Carrog and Corwen. These plans aim to connect communities, celebrate local history and provide new opportunities for visitors to experience the Dee Valley.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway has confirmed that it stands ready to support the bid and to work alongside partners across the town in developing ideas and activities.