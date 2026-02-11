Head to Hockerhill for a jam-packed February half term

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn is encouraging families to get stuck into seasonal events and cultural celebrations, as it seeks to bring something different to its guests including Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea on Saturday, February 14, Pancakes and Play on Tuesday, February 17, and a themed menu and crafts to mark the arrival of Chinese New Year from February 17-27.

The outdoor play area at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

The family attraction is also bringing little ones closer to their favourite characters at no extra cost, with Chase from Paw Patrol visiting on the afternoon of Monday, February 16, and Princess Elsa from Frozen heading to the playbarn on Saturday, February 21 for a sing-along. Featuring all the special Frozen songs, including Let It Go and For the First Time in Forever, Princess Elsa will meet her biggest fans of all ages and pose for pictures.

The Valentine's Day Afternoon Tea at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Tessa Giffard, custodian of Chillington Hall Estate and co-owner of Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn with her husband Charlie, said: “With many seasonal days and different celebrations including Valentine’s Day, Pancake Day and Chinese New Year falling with the half term school holidays, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to create a vibrant programme of events for our visiting families and groups to enjoy."

Indoors at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

To play at Hockerhill, tickets start from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £5 for toddlers. Those under one enter for free, with discounts available for Blue Light Card Holders, Military Forces Personnel, carers and guardians. For more information and to book, please visit: hockerhill.com