Free one-day festival puts Shropshire’s business community in the spotlight

It is a free one-day networking event that brings together business leaders and emerging talent from across the region. The event hosts exhibitors, seminars on the Start Tech stage, and marketing and business growth workshops from Clear. Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new speed networking area, and there will be expert advice on hand in the Talbots Law Lounge.

The Start Tech Seminar Stage will host talks throughout the event from business leaders. Former BBC journalists Peter Plisner and Chas Watkin will share their insights in how to promote your business on TV and radio, the Start Tech team will dispel AI myths and dissect a real cyber attack, Leigh Buttrey from Clear will show you how to make your marketing budgets go further in 2026, and Dave Courteen will share his story behind the sale of The Shrewsbury Club, with useful insights in low term business strategy. More seminars are to be announced in the coming weeks.

Shrewsbury digital agency, Clear, has announced its workshop topics. They have a session on the AI tools that can save you hours in your working week, insights into how to improve your website’s user experience, and how to understand the differences in quotes to build an e-commerce website.

The Shropshire Festivals' team at last year's event

Places are now available to book onto a closed session with Simon Adcock from Founder Trap (TM), titled ‘If you step away for 30 days… does your business stall or scale?’ He will reveal the reason growth feels heavy, and the single biggest constraint holding your business back.

You can also book a free session with ‘Mystic Nick’, aka Nick Jones, Director at Throgmorton Associates Wealth Management. In your 15-minute private session, you can ask Nick anything about your future work, career and personal opportunities. Nick will share his expert advice and provide a follow-up report.

“We’ve got a brilliant range of businesses exhibiting in the main hall, from first-time exhibitors to really established organisations like the Federation of Small Businesses and Barclays,” said Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals. “Add to that a jam-packed schedule of seminars, workshops, one-to-one sessions, and networking - this is the best business event of the year to grow your contacts and knowledge!”

Seminars on the Start Tech stage

Shropshire Festivals is hosting an exclusive dinner directly after the festival, which will mark 10 years of Shropshire Business Magazine. Shropshire Business Conversation will have panel discussions from a selection of the magazine’s cover stars, which include past and present bosses of some of Britain’s best-known brands, including the co-founder of Music Magpie and the former CEO of Caffè Nero.

Beth adds, “We’ll be seating our speakers at your tables, so it’s much more than an after-dinner talk; it’s the chance to pick the brains of these impressive business leaders and be inspired by their experiences.”

The lineup for Shropshire Business Conversation dinner includes Charlie Blakemore - CEO of Intercity Technology, Deborah Mitchell - founder of Heaven Skincare, Mo Chaudry - Telford-raised entrepreneur and Chairman of M Investment Group, Sarah Holmes - Managing Director of Merrythought, Will Stratton-Morris - former CEO of Caffè Nero and now Group Chief Business Development Officer, and Walter Gleeson - co-founder of Music Magpie.

The festival has plenty of fun thrown in to create a relaxed atmosphere.

Shropshire Business Festival is taking place on Thursday, March 5, from 1pm – 6pm at Telford International Centre, and Shropshire Business Conversation will take place upstairs at the same venue, from 6pm. Secure your free ticket to the festival, book onto workshops, and purchase a Shropshire Business Conversation ticket at shropshirebusinessfestival.co.uk.