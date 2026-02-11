Enjoy scenic rides and afternoon tea on Llangollen and Corwen Railway

Known as 'Afternoon Tea by the Dee', this delightful journey combines heritage rail travel with a beautifully presented traditional Afternoon Tea, inside a classic carriage hauled by a steam or vintage diesel locomotive. As the train travels the full length of the line from Llangollen to Corwen and return, guests can relax, unwind and enjoy sweeping views of the Dee Valley while indulging in a timeless British treat.

Perfect for special occasions, celebrations, gifts or simply an indulgent day out, 'The Afternoon Tea by the Dee' offers a unique way to experience the landscape and heritage of the line at a gentler pace.

Jane and Austin Cheminais enjoying an afternoon tea in Llangollen

What’s Included:

Passengers travelling on Afternoon Tea by the Dee will enjoy:

A return journey from Llangollen to Corwen

A traditional Afternoon Tea served at the table, including:

A selection of freshly made sandwiches

Fruit scones with jam and clotted cream

An assortment of cakes and sweet treats

Tea or coffee

Top-up option to upgrade to include a glass of sparkling wine

Tables are arranged to create a relaxed and comfortable setting. Parties of two or three who would prefer a private table can add a Table Reservation supplement when booking.

James Veal from the Railway said, “There is something wonderfully unhurried about Afternoon Tea on the train. From the moment guests take their seats in a heritage carriage, the experience encourages them to slow down and enjoy the journey as much as the destination. Watching the Dee Valley unfold beyond the window while tea, scones and cakes are served at the table creates a setting that feels both nostalgic and special.

Enjoy amazing hospitality at Llangollen and Corwen Railway's indulgent Afternoon Teas.

"We know from previous years just how popular these services are for birthdays, anniversaries and family gatherings, but they are equally perfect for anyone who simply wants to enjoy a relaxed and memorable day out. It is a lovely way to experience the railway, combining great scenery, great food and great company.”

The services proved very popular in 2025, with all places selling out. Advance booking is therefore strongly recommended. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available but must be specified when booking. Dogs are not permitted on this service.