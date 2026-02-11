Dancing queen Dame Darcey Bussell to be guest adjudicator at Llangollen Eisteddfod 2026

Dame Darcey will adjudicate selected competitions on Saturday, July 11 in Llangollen, offering dancers a rare opportunity to perform in front of one of the most celebrated and influential figures in the world of dance.

Entries are open now, with the deadline set for Sunday, February 22. Dancers across the UK and internationally are being encouraged to enter and take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity.

A former principal of The Royal Ballet for almost 20 years, Dame Darcey performed more than 80 roles, with 17 created especially for her. She has appeared as a guest artist with leading ballet companies across the world and remains one of the most recognisable and respected names in dance. Today she continues to champion the artform as president of the Royal Academy of Dance, a coach to principal dancers, author, broadcaster and former judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

Her involvement highlights the growing profile and ambition of dance at Llangollen. For 2026, the festival has expanded its dance competitions from five to 14 distinct classes, welcoming a broader range of styles and performers than ever before.

Dame Darcey Bussell is heading to Llangollen for the Eisteddfod in July. Photo: Charlotte MacMillan

Dame Darcey Bussell DBE said: "I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in 2026. It is a truly inspiring celebration of music, dance and cultures from across the world, and the expanded dance categories create a wonderful international platform for performers of all styles to be seen, celebrated and united. I can’t wait to experience the extraordinary talent and share in the magic of this iconic festival.”

Fiona Brockway, trustee of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and a former first soloist with The Royal Ballet, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dame Darcey Bussell's extraordinary expertise, global influence, and passion for dance to inspire and celebrate performers on our iconic stage this July.”

Dancers can enter and compete as soloists, duets, trios or groups across all styles and genres. Performances may last up to three minutes and competitors of all ages are welcome.

Successful applicants will be notified by Thursday, March 5.

Full details on how to enter can be found at eisteddfodcompetitions.co.uk/solo-and-duet-trio-dance.