Weston Park Model Air Show set to dazzle for 29th year

There is plenty to keep the whole family entertained with model and full sized aircraft displays, off road and circuit model car racing, model boats and helicopters.

As well as all the displays taking place, there’s a whole host of stalls to see, with a huge trade line up, including a craft fair and plenty of food and drink stalls to tempt you, a funfair to keep the children entertained, and live music in the evenings.

Full size display by the Lancaster bomber Spitfire and Hurricane Global Stars aerobatic display team RAF Falcons parachute display team. Large funfair and other attractions great family weekend on site camping from Thursday until Monday.

Saturday and Sunday will see Reds Duo Red Arrows jets, and if that’s not enough, you can join in the fun after dark for a Firework and Aerial Pyro Spectacular on Saturday evening, and a large family fun fair.

There will be stunning displays from Global Stars with computer-controlled pyrotechnics and lights, we will close the evening with a fantastic firework finale.

This year will see the largest Vulcan bomber fly in the world, the vet has now become the largest in the world.

Prices, adult £23 pre booked, children under 14s go free, family £58. Gates open 8am, camping £140 pre-booked includes admission to the show and 4 days camping. Free car parking.

Evening Ariel Pyro and firework show:

Advance Tickets: Adults £15 per person, children £10 per person (under 16s), under 4s go free – please select the under 4s ticket

When buying your tickets please add the Car Pass (zero value) to your basket

To book, visit westonparkmodelairshow.co.uk

Organised by Wrekin MFC and Wrekin Model Club.