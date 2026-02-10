Talking Point with Vicky Turrell: 'Had I missed an appointment?'

I did not know anything about a new hospital visit. I scanned down the paragraphs. The appointment date was for Wednesday, October 8. I thought that they were informing me in good time, too much time. I read more carefully and saw that it said 8 October 2025. Had I missed an appointment? Well, no I had not, a quick check on my computer calendar showed that I had been to the hospital on that date. What had gone wrong?

It is a mystery. I rang the hospital and they did not know what had happened. In any case I had attended the appointment because they had sent me a message via text to remind me. So, all is well and who knows what journeys and adventures my late letter had for four months before it arrived with me?

Vicky Turrell

It was an adventure for me too to go shopping in town the other day. I wanted some jeans as all my others are years old and like me beginning to show their age. I usually shop online but this was an excuse for a day out and perhaps a coffee or two sitting in the window seat of my favourite coffee place. But it did not work out like that. Instead, I found myself walking up and down in that well known store looking at jeans of all kinds. Did I want wide leg or tapering? Slim fit or generous? Not only that, what size was I and did I want short, regular or long? The last question was easy as I had help from another shopper. ‘You are short like me,’ she said, ‘this is your rack.’ I bought a pair and suddenly that was enough, I needed to go home.

So that was the end of my jaunt to town. I sat in the peace of our garden-room looking at the plants that survived the move a year ago. I had taken some cuttings of a tradescantia and put them in a sherry glass with water and promptly forgot about them. But the removal men did not and when we arrived here, there on the table was my sherry glass complete with cuttings and even the water was intact. I felt duty bound to plant them and now here they are spilling over the plant pot enjoying their new home.

But I am not enjoying my new trousers. They are the wrong size. I will have to go back to town. Perhaps I will get that coffee this time.