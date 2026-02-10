Student selected for prestigious international humanitarian project

Georgia Ellams, a first-year Airbus Degree Apprentice based at Coleg Cambria’s Deeside campus, has earned a place on the Scouts of the World Award, one of the highest global honours within the Scouting movement. The opportunity will see her travel to Accra, where she’ll support community-led projects aimed at improving education, health, and access to clean water.

Originally from Wrexham, Georgia studied at St Joseph’s High School and Ysgol Dinas Brân Sixth Form in Llangollen before progressing into higher education through the Airbus Degree Apprenticeship programme. Now 19, she balances academic study with hands-on industry experience — and already has her sights set on a future career in aerospace engineering with the RAF.

“I’ve always been interested in how things work, particularly aircraft,” said Georgia, speaking during National Apprenticeship Week.

Georgia and Scouts

“The degree apprenticeship route felt like the perfect opportunity. The support from Coleg Cambria and Airbus has been incredible and has really helped me grow in confidence.”

Alongside her college studies, Georgia plays a leading role in Scouting. She is a Scout Leader with the Bishop’s Own group in Wrexham and also serves as 14–24 Team Lead for Wrexham Scouts District.

Having been involved in Scouts since the age of five, Georgia previously represented the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea at 16 — and now adds another international experience to her growing list of achievements.

Partnering with charity Village by Village, Georgia will spend two weeks living within Ghanaian communities, helping deliver projects that may include first aid training, improving clean water access, or supporting school construction. All materials will be fundraised by volunteers ahead of the trip.

Georgia Ellams

“I get so much from Scouts, I honestly don’t think I’d be pursuing this career or have had the confidence to secure a place with Airbus, without my journey through Scouting,” she said.

“It’s pushed me to challenge myself and grow.”

Salah Berdouk, Curriculum Director for Advanced Engineering at Coleg Cambria Deeside, said: “Georgia is an exceptional young person and a real inspiration. We are extremely proud of her achievements.

“She represents everything National Apprenticeship Week stands for – ambition, opportunity and giving back to the community.”

Georgia added: “I’m incredibly excited for this opportunity. Being part of Scouting allows me to test myself, give back and develop skills that will benefit me throughout my career. I feel very privileged to be able to take part.”