Review: John Coghlan keeps the beat as rock history comes alive in Much Wenlock

With meet-and-greet tickets long sold out, anticipation was high for this intimate encounter with one of British rock’s most respected drummers. Adding to the sense of occasion was the fact that a significant proportion of the audience had travelled considerable distances to witness the first night of this new show, underlining both Coghlan’s enduring appeal and the special nature of the event.

John Coghlan and his wife Gillie interviewed by Dave Sweetmore at the Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock

From the moment he took to the stage, Coghlan proved himself a natural storyteller, guiding the audience through his formative years with Status Quo and the powerhouse “Frantic Four” era that helped define British rock in the 1970s. Tales behind classic hits were delivered with humour and characteristic honesty, offering a rare glimpse into the realities of life inside one of the world’s biggest bands. His reflections on leaving Quo, and later reuniting with the classic line-up, brought emotional weight to the evening.

John Coghlan and his wife Gillie meet a Status Quo fan at the Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock.

Expertly hosted by Dave Sweetmore, the conversation flowed easily, with heartfelt and funny contributions from special guest Gillie Coghlan adding further warmth and insight. The relaxed setting of The Edge Arts Centre proved ideal for an evening spent in good company with a rock legend. For fans old and new it was an engaging, entertaining, and memorable evening.