Market Drayton Family Fest promises a day of community fun

Claire Lloyd, owner and creator of JDL, tells us the inspiration behind the event: “I’m Claire, and I grew up — and still live — in the Cheshire area. I’m married and have a little boy, Jack, who has always been at the heart of JDL. He even helps choose the entertainment, and most importantly, the business is named after him Family is at the core of everything we do.”

"Established over four years ago, JDL Mini Markets & Events works closely with local councils to deliver vibrant, well-managed events that support independent businesses, strengthen communities, and encourage people to rediscover the places on their doorstep.

Family Fest

“When Market Drayton Town Council contacted me, I jumped at the chance to bring JDL to the town. With its strong community spirit, historic market-town roots, and central location, it’s the perfect place for a JDL event,” says Claire.

The Family Fest will feature a curated mix of local traders, makers, food vendors, and small businesses, alongside family entertainment including circus academies, animal encounters, crazy golf, and more. This combination not only supports independents but also encourages visitors to spend longer in the town, boosting footfall for local shops, cafés, and venues.

“We can’t wait to see you all in May,” Claire adds.

Whether you’re coming for the shopping, the food, or the family fun, Family Fest is the perfect day out in Market Drayton. Keep your eyes peeled for more details as the event draws closer!