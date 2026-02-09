Join Oswestry Cancer Buddies for bingo and a good cause

They are looking for people to go along and support their fund raising bingo session on February 25, with ‘eyes down’ at 7pm at The Highwayman in Shrewsbury Road in Oswestry. Cards will be £1 each. A good raffle will also be available.

Oswestry Cancer Buddies organiser Linda Lade said: “We are so grateful to Tyler, Manager of The Highwayman, for once again allowing us to hold another a bingo session. Money raised will go towards funding the group and to support additional sessions in an evening and or at a weekend to make access easier for those that work or can’t make the regular Thursday afternoon meetings.”

Oswestry Cancer Buddies drop-in meet is every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30pm to 3.30pm and everyone is welcome as a sufferer, partner or carer and regardless of the cancer. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat or there is a speaker.

More information about Oswestry Cancer Buddies is available on Face Book @oswestrycancerbuddies, contacting Linda on 07711 981984 or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.