Community Litter Picks return to Market Drayton – join the big spring clean and beyond
Market Drayton is coming together once again to keep our town clean, green and welcoming, with a series of Community Litter Picks planned throughout the year – and everyone is invited to take part.
Following the success of the recent Mayor’s Litter Pick, where more than 20 volunteers collected over 50 bags of rubbish across the town centre, these upcoming events build on that fantastic community spirit.
As part of the Big Spring Clean with Keep Britain Tidy, residents, businesses and local groups are encouraged to grab a pair of gloves, meet their neighbours and help clear litter from our streets, parks and open spaces.
Community Litter Pick Dates
Saturday, March 28 – 10am to 12 noon
Saturday, June 13 – 1pm to 3pm
Sunday, September 6 – 1pm to 3pm
Sunday, November 22 – 1pm to 3pm
Meeting point: Market Drayton Town Hall.
All equipment will be provided, including litter pickers and bags – just turn up dressed for the weather and ready to help.
Inspired by a Mega Community Effort
The January litter pick showed just how much can be achieved when people work together. Volunteers tackled pavements, roadsides, lay-bys and hedges, making a visible difference to the town and highlighting the pride people have in Market Drayton.
That sense of shared responsibility is exactly what these new litter picks aim to continue.
Can’t Make These Dates?
No problem. If you’d like to organise your own litter pick – whether as a school, church, Scout or Brownie group, community organisation or local business – support is available. Litter pickers and bags can be provided; all you need is a few willing volunteers. Just get in touch to arrange it.
Small Actions, Big Difference
Community litter picks are a great way to:
Get some fresh air and gentle exercise
Improve the local environment
Meet new people
Show pride in our town
Every bag collected helps make Market Drayton a more welcoming place for residents and visitors alike.
Together, we can keep Market Drayton looking its best – one litter pick at a time.