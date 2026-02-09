Community Litter Picks return to Market Drayton – join the big spring clean and beyond

Market Drayton is coming together once again to keep our town clean, green and welcoming, with a series of Community Litter Picks planned throughout the year – and everyone is invited to take part.

Following the success of the recent Mayor’s Litter Pick, where more than 20 volunteers collected over 50 bags of rubbish across the town centre, these upcoming events build on that fantastic community spirit.

As part of the Big Spring Clean with Keep Britain Tidy, residents, businesses and local groups are encouraged to grab a pair of gloves, meet their neighbours and help clear litter from our streets, parks and open spaces.

Community Litter Pick Dates

Saturday, March 28 – 10am to 12 noon

Saturday, June 13 – 1pm to 3pm

Sunday, September 6 – 1pm to 3pm

Sunday, November 22 – 1pm to 3pm

Meeting point: Market Drayton Town Hall.

All equipment will be provided, including litter pickers and bags – just turn up dressed for the weather and ready to help.

Community Litter Pick

Inspired by a Mega Community Effort

The January litter pick showed just how much can be achieved when people work together. Volunteers tackled pavements, roadsides, lay-bys and hedges, making a visible difference to the town and highlighting the pride people have in Market Drayton.

That sense of shared responsibility is exactly what these new litter picks aim to continue.

Can’t Make These Dates?

No problem. If you’d like to organise your own litter pick – whether as a school, church, Scout or Brownie group, community organisation or local business – support is available. Litter pickers and bags can be provided; all you need is a few willing volunteers. Just get in touch to arrange it.

Small Actions, Big Difference

Community litter picks are a great way to:

Get some fresh air and gentle exercise

Improve the local environment

Meet new people

Show pride in our town

Every bag collected helps make Market Drayton a more welcoming place for residents and visitors alike.

Together, we can keep Market Drayton looking its best – one litter pick at a time.