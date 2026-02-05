Housing Plus Group becomes official access point for Stop Loan Sharks

Housing Plus Group delivers social housing and care services in the West Midlands, providing 33,000 homes across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford and Wrekin.

The IMLT, known as Stop Loan Sharks, is building a network of physical access points across England where people who have been targeted by a loan shark can safely and easily reach expert support. It means that even those who may not have access to a phone or computer, or even a safe space to make the call, will now have the ability to get in touch.

While the Stop Loan Sharks team is available 24/7 via its confidential helpline, it covers the whole of England and does not have a physical office that the public can visit. This new initiative aims to bridge that gap by inviting community organisations to become an official access point that people can visit in person and get the support they need to make the call.

Housing Plus Group has now joined the growing network of access points, meaning staff will be able to assist anyone coming in who wants to get in touch with Stop Loan Sharks. They will be fully trained to help people make initial contact, whether by phone, email, or the online Live Chat. They will provide a safe space, access to the Stop Loan Sharks website, and emotional support.

Dave Benbow, head of the IMLT, said: “When people have been targeted by an illegal lender, they often feel alone and isolated, and taking the first step to get help can be overwhelming. For those without access to a phone, computer, or a safe space to make contact, it can be impossible.

Annabel Hill, housing assistant, and Halle-Jae McGuire, housing apprentice, at Housing Plus Group

“These new access points are a lifeline. People can drop in, talk to trained staff, and get the practical support they need to make that first move toward safety. We’re thrilled that Housing Plus Group has joined the network - it means more people across the West Midlands will now have a clear route to the help they need.”

Deb Morrison, Financial Inclusion Manager at Housing Plus Group, added: “Illegal money lenders often operate within communities where trust already exists, and people can be encouraged into borrowing by someone they know. What can start out looking like a friendly offer of help can quickly turn into intimidation, threats and spiralling debt.

“By becoming an official access point, we’re making sure that anyone who feels trapped or frightened has somewhere local, safe and supportive to turn to. Our teams work closely with customers every day, and we see the impact that financial pressure can have on their wellbeing, their families and their ability to manage their rent and bills.

“We want people to know they are not alone; support is available, and there is a way out. We’re proud to play a part in helping people take that first brave step towards safety and financial stability.”

Stop Loan Sharks is a national organisation, hosted by Birmingham City Council, that was set up over 20 years ago to investigate and prosecute illegal lenders and support borrowers. Since then, the team has supported over 33,000 people and secured over 433 successful prosecutions, with illegal lenders locked up for more than 614 years. Around £92 million in illegal debt has been written off.

Unauthorised lending is problematic as lenders do not complete affordability checks on borrowers - often meaning they are lending to people who cannot pay them back. These borrowers do not have the protection of consumer law such as cancellation periods and the ability to apply for help if they can’t pay. This causes huge amounts of stress and can impact their other finances, leaving them unable to pay rent or other priority bills.

As well as the access points, there are a number of ways people can get in touch with Stop Loan Sharks to report an illegal lender or seek advice.

They can call the Stop Loan Sharks 24/7 helpline on 0300 555 2222 or access support online at stoploansharks.co.uk. There is a Live Chat facility on the website and the team can also be contacted via WhatsApp on 07700 102773. The Live Chat and WhatsApp services are monitored from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.