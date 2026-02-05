Church Stretton care home achieves 'Good' rating from care regulator

The 50-bed care home, which provides high-quality nursing, dementia, palliative, respite, day, and elderly care, achieved the ‘Good’ rating across the CQCs assessment criteria for effective, responsive, caring and well-led. The inspection marks the CQC's first comprehensive review since Stretton Hall changed ownership in 2023.

The CQC's report praised the home's commitment to person-centred care, finding that ‘people were treated with dignity and respect’ and that residents ‘were involved in their care plans, and where appropriate, relatives or advocates were involved to agree the care required.’ The inspectors also observed that the caring team at Stretton Hall ‘interacted with people kindly, demonstrating a clear understanding and knowledge of people’s needs and wishes.’

The report commends the new provider for the many ‘positive changes’ that have been introduced, noting it has ‘implemented new working ways, recruited a new manager and worked closely with staff to improve the quality of care provided’. Inspectors praised the management team noting they were ‘responsive throughout the inspection, took immediate actions to address concerns and provided clear structured action plan.’

Stretton Hall Care Home

Rachel Price, Stretton Hall general manager, said: "We are delighted to have been awarded a 'Good' rating from the CQC. We have worked hard to enhance and improve all aspects of life at Stretton Hall. It is a happy and thriving home and this acknowledgement is testament to the total dedication and passion the team has for providing the highest quality care to our residents.”

Stretton Hall is set in the heart of All Stretton, a small village in Church Stretton surrounded by rolling hills. The 18th century-period building, which was once a grand hotel, has been redeveloped to create private living spaces with state-of-the-art care.