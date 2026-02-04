Last chance for oil heated homes in Shropshire as consultation responses hit 12,000

Over 12,000 homes on oil heating have now made a submission to the government's Alternative Clean Heating consultation, which is asking for feedback on the types of heating systems people should be able to use.

The surge in responses is a significant milestone which reflects the growing demand from oil users for affordable and practical alternatives to the government’s current plans.

Policymakers expect most homes on oil heating to switch to heat pumps, despite the consultation stating the cost could be £16,900. For harder to treat homes which require additional energy efficiency upgrades, the cost could be even higher. This means the £7,500 grant available through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme still leaves a significant shortfall.

The government has recognised this challenge and asked for views on alternative solutions in this new consultation. In response, oil heating users have been calling on the government to support renewable liquid fuels, such as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), which is one of the options being considered.

Industry trade associations OFTEC, which runs an off-gas grid registration scheme for heating technicians, and UKIFDA, which represents liquid fuel distributors, have outlined how these fuels could initially be introduced as a blend with kerosene.

This HVO blend would work seamlessly in the existing heating system, with no upfront cost or disruption, whilst dramatically reducing carbon emissions. Recent surveys have found over 90% support for these fuels from oil heated homes.

OFTEC CEO Paul Rose and UKIFDA CEO Ken Cronin commented: "The government asked oil heated households for their views on the future of home heating and the response couldn’t have been louder and clearer. To have reached 12,000 submissions with a few days still to go reflects the strength of feeling across rural parts of country.

”Households want to reduce their carbon emissions, but they rightly need a choice of solutions which are practical and affordable. With only days remaining until the consultation closes, we urge every oil heated household that hasn't yet spoken up to do so now. This is your final chance to ensure your voice is heard by policymakers.

”Likewise, given the strength of feeling we are seeing, we expect to see a similarly comprehensive and positive response from the government in due course.”

For more information about the Future Ready Fuel campaign visit futurereadyfuel.info/consultation.