New homes for over-55s nearly ready to open in Wellington

The development includes 66 one and two bed self-contained apartments, 10 bungalows, communal spaces and onsite support from a full time Retirement Living Coordinator.

Sally Healey, who will take on that role, has already been meeting prospective residents and supporting preparations for launch.

Sally joined the scheme early in its development and has been working closely with those considering a move.

Sally Healey and Lynne McNulty from Housing Plus Group

She said: “My aim is to help people stay independent while feeling part of a supportive community. Being involved from the start means I’ve already got to know many of the future residents and what matters to them.”

Her role will cover tenancy and housing support, wellbeing check ins, health and safety checks, organising social activities and events. She describes it as a balance of practical help and community-building.

“Sometimes people just need a bit of reassurance or someone to help them navigate something new. That’s what I’m here for.”

New Barnes Court apartments in Wellington

Through the early enquiries process, Sally has seen what people are most interested in, particularly around independence and lifestyle. She is also keen for residents to play an active role in shaping the community.

“People want support to be there, but they don’t want their lifestyle dictated. Barnes Court is designed around that balance. We’ll be encouraging people to put forward ideas for activities or improvements. It should be a place shaped by the people who live here.”

Sally also spends time addressing common misconceptions.

New bungalows in Wellington

“A lot of people think retirement living is similar to a care home, but that’s not the case. You have your own apartment, your own front door, and full independence. The support is simply there if you want it. It’s not about age, it’s about lifestyle. Many people want a secure, low maintenance home with a community around them.”

Barnes Court includes a 24 hour emergency alarm system, secure video entry and fully self contained apartments designed for ease of living. Sally believes the onsite presence of a coordinator gives residents additional confidence.

New Barnes Court apartment s in Wellington

“They know someone is here every day who understands the building, understands their needs and can help with anything from repairs to wellbeing.”

As opening day approaches, she says she’s most looking forward to seeing the scheme come to life.

“For months it’s just been a development. Soon it will be a home. Seeing people settle in, meet each other and start building their own community, that’s what I’m excited for.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about Barnes Court is invited to come along to an Open Event on Thursday, February 12, between 1pm to 4pm. Visitors will be able to visit the communal areas, view apartments and speak directly with staff. The Housing team, Lettings team and Money Matters team will all be on hand to talk to people interested in an apartment. Barnes Court is located at Ellen Ross Close, Wellington, Shropshire, TF1 1AS.

For more information visit find-a-home.wrekin.com